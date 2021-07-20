Morgan Stanley Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $800.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $750.00 to $800.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

CHTR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $732.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $711.47 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $554.26 and a 1 year high of $749.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $700.87. The company has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,166 shares of company stock worth $25,201,984 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $732,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 295,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

