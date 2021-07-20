Morgan Stanley Lowers TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) to Equal Weight

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TC Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,440,839,000 after buying an additional 2,050,610 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in TC Energy by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TC Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,139,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in TC Energy by 36.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.