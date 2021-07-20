Morgan Stanley Lowers Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $331.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $331.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $250.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $125.72 and a 1-year high of $300.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 23.31.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 32.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.