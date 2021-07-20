Morgan Stanley Raises Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target to $12.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.39. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,451 shares of company stock worth $645,746 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $10,925,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $10,889,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.