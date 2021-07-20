Morgan Stanley Sells 110,196 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,776,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 110,196 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,918,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after buying an additional 116,411 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $238.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $220.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.38 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,240 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $525,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,891 shares of company stock worth $86,543,965 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

