Morgan Stanley Sells 745,628 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,954,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.12% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $1,885,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,135,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after acquiring an additional 88,435 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,924,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,533,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,824,000 after purchasing an additional 43,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

