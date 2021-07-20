MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.13

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOR shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 45.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

