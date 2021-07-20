MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,907,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,429 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $21,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at $57,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. 3,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,468,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

