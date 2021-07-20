Multiplier (BMXX) Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 73.7% against the US dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $125.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00004096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00036611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00095131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00135682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,770.81 or 1.00158539 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

