My DeFi Pet Market Cap Achieves $46.71 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 234.1% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $46.71 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.79 or 0.00022678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00037249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00097975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00141428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,902.81 or 0.99857637 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

