MyWish Market Capitalization Achieves $1.86 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MyWish has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $1,149.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

