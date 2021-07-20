National Bank Financial Increases Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$23.75

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.75 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KMMPF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

