National Bank Financial Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$38.50

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of TECK opened at $20.02 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.88, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

