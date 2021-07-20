National Bank Financial Weighs in on Chartwell Retirement Residences’ Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$232.51 million during the quarter.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.