National Bank Financial Weighs in on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$103.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

