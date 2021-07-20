NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 264.17 ($3.45).

NWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 193.60 ($2.53) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 202.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90.

In other news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 95,300 shares of company stock worth $289,340.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

