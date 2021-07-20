Navient (NAVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. Navient has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

