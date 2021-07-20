Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Price Target Cut to C$1.10 by Analysts at Desjardins

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$3.75 to C$1.10 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Desjardins currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at C$0.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.50. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.93 and a 1 year high of C$4.55. The firm has a market cap of C$153.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

