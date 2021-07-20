Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Price Target Cut to C$1.10 by Analysts at Desjardins

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$3.75 to C$1.10 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Desjardins currently has a na rating on the stock.
Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at C$0.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.50. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.93 and a 1 year high of C$4.55. The firm has a market cap of C$153.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
