Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Cowen

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cowen to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$3.75 to C$1.10 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,284. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.50.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

