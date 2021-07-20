NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 142.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

