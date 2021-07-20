NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 196.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,498 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $16,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

