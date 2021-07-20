NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.71 Million

Analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to post $186.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.50 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $183.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $850.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $849.30 million to $851.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $885.51 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $896.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 111.28, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.80. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

