NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeuBase Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.88. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,690,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $739,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

