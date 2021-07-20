Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 37.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 401,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 110,252 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth $1,174,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth $460,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth $166,000.

Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,948. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

