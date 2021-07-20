NeuroMetrix (NURO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.81. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 28,238 shares of NeuroMetrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $96,573.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 570,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,034.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

