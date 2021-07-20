Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Insider Paul Liberman Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $4,220,250.00.

Neuronetics stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.24. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $345.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.65.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 345.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 244,173 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at $14,223,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neuronetics by 1,364.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 268,754 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth $6,185,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

