New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.03.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 95.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

