New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.59.

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$2.00 on Monday. New Gold has a one year low of C$1.86 and a one year high of C$3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -27.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.