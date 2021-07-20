New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Down 32.1% in June

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,400,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the June 15th total of 74,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 69,777,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,084,412. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,000,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. DBS Vickers downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

