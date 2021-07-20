NEXT.coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,613.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.80 or 0.01329787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.00382489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00078814 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001456 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018332 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002530 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

