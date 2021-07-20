NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,755,000 after acquiring an additional 559,423 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625,344 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,855 shares of company stock worth $13,112,073. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.