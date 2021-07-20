NFT Index Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last Week (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.13 million and $19,210.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT Index has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for about $505.83 or 0.01695044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012680 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.25 or 0.00751466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.