Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Major Shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Purchases 4,000 Shares

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 4,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 66,896 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $734,518.08.
Shares of NASDAQ NICK opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.46.
About Nicholas Financial
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
