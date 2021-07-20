Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Major Shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Purchases 4,000 Shares

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 4,000 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 66,896 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $734,518.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NICK opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

