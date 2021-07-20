NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 38.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $157.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.39.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,730 shares of company stock valued at $79,508,573. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

