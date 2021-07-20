Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,300 TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TFS Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TFS Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 44,464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in TFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 211.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 64,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 373.33%.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

