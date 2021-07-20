Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Americas Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $960,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 416,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 116,555 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Americas Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ATA opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.