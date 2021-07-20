Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,000 DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPOA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DPCM Capital by 121.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPOA opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

