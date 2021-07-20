Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 101,292 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101,292 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,186 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,892,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at $187,393,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $92,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.74.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $77.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

