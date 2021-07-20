Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV opened at $147.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.06. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.29.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

