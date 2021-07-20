Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of PropTech Investment Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,893,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTIC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

