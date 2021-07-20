Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 133.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,011 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Nordson worth $21,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Nordson by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $1,478,334.00. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,093 shares of company stock worth $3,734,377 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $218.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

