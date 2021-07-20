Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $253.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $5,561,600.00. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,402,492 shares of company stock valued at $245,646,770. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.