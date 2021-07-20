Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,108 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPPI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 24,571 shares of company stock worth $98,682 in the last ninety days. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $541.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.