Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,199 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,199 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $256,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 99,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $2,344,584.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.06.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. Research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.