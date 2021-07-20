Northern Trust Corp Sells 41,769 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 420,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,769 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tidewater by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 62,337 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $444.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 58.52%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.