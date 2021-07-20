NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Given New $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NWE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

NorthWestern stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.69.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

