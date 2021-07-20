Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to post sales of $5.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S reported sales of $4.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year sales of $21.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.18 billion to $21.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.99 billion to $23.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.50. 34,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,751. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $88.79. The firm has a market cap of $206.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

