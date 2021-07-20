Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 544,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $43,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 19,364.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 79,589 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

