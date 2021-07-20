NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. NULS has a total market cap of $32.14 million and $20.09 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00096461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00142185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,715.09 or 0.99765835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

