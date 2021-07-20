NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NYSE:NS opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

